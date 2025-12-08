James Gunn shares the first Supergirl teaser ahead of the full trailer, and it already looks very different to Superman

Ahead of a trailer arriving later this week, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a brief teaser for Supergirl – and already, it couldn't look more different to Superman.

In the clip, which you can see below, we see Milly Alcock's Supergirl sitting in a field as a spacecraft of some kind lands near her. She's wearing jeans, a coat, and sunglasses instead of her costume, and she looks totally unbothered by whatever's going on.

Not only does Kara Zor-El have a far more relaxed demeanour than her cousin, the film itself also looks fairly different to Superman's comparatively brighter color palette and focus on the big city.

Supergirl made her debut during the Superman ending, though we only got a very quick look at her. She then made an even quicker cameo in silhouette in the revamped recap of Peacemaker season 2.

"Supergirl especially is a space adventure," Gunn has said recently of the film. "It's like Guardians. Lanterns is its own thing. There's just a longer, sort of a bigger world we're building with all these different pieces and they do all come together and intersect sometimes in a story fashion and sometimes just in a, you know, 'Here's another piece of the world' fashion."

As for Superman, we can next expect to see him in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, a sort-of-sequel to the 2025 movie that will involve Lex Luthor and Supes in a forced alliance. Braniac seems to be the big bad.

Supergirl arrives on June 26, 2026. It will be followed on the small screen by Lanterns. You can keep up to date with everything else the DCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.