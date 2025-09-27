James Gunn reacts to fan theories of Braniac in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

Given just how many secrets the DC Studios co-head has tucked away, it's a wonder if James Gunn can keep up with the ones that fans think they have figured out. Besides the recently brain-bursting twist in season 2 of Peacemaker, one big topic of discussion is regarding his Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, and the potential involvement of one of Kal-El's longtime foes, Braniac.

When Gunn posted the front page of his recently finished script for Man of Tomorrow, speculation was high that the Collector of Worlds was going to be the film's big bad, thanks to the image of a human brain adorning it. Now the Superman director has addressed the image choice, while still remaining quiet about what it might be hinting at.

"Listen, of course, I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic," Gunn explained to Entertainment Weekly. "But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening."

But while Gunn might be holding back some details, it's clear that following this week's episode of Peacemaker, Man of Tomorrow will take some impact from the show, thanks to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) lending Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) a hand. "Everything's connected, so there is a story here that we're telling throughout the DCU, and this is connected very much to Man of Tomorrow," Gunn revealed. It's this new partnership that will have a knock-on effect on Lex and Clark's adventures in whatever adventure they find themselves in next. "But there are other elements, and part of that is the relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor, and that's an important thing going forward in the DCU and Man of Tomorrow and so on."

Unfortunately, we've got a long time to wait and see just how important that will be, given that Man of Tomorrow won't be touching down in theaters until July 9, 2027. For every other upcoming DCU film and show heading our way, get on over faster than a speeding bullet here to find out what's lined up.