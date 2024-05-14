Joker 2 star Steve Coogan reveals his surprise role in the DC sequel

Steve Coogan has teased his role in the upcoming Joker 2 – and it's quite unexpected.

The actor appears briefly in the first trailer for the movie, though without any context, it was practically impossible to guess at how he fit into the DC film.

"I have a very interesting scene with Joaquin Phoenix," Coogan told Deadline. "I play a CNN-type reporter who interviews him in his cell. Beyond that, I don't know. I've not seen it, so I'm as in the dark as anyone else."

So far the movie is very much shrouded in mystery – judging by the trailer, it looks like Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn will be a completely different take on the iconic character to what we've seen before, though.

Along with Phoenix, Gaga, and Coogan, the movie also stars Zazie Beetz (reprising her role from the first Joker movie), Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson.

"It's a pretty risky movie and it's going to be surprising for people," Joker 2's cinematographer Lawrence Sher said last year . "I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

The film has also received an R-rating, though for somewhat surprising reasons: strong violence, language, sexuality, and brief full nudity.

Plus, though DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is soon kicking off with Creature Commandos, Joker 2 – officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux – is not part of the new universe. It's instead arriving as an Elseworlds story, similar to Matt Reeves' Bat-verse.

Joker 2 hits theaters this October 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the studio has in store.