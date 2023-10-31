Joker 2 is going to surprise a lot of people, says its cinematographer: "It's a pretty risky movie"

Joker 2 is going to surprise a lot of people, according to its cinematographer. The upcoming musical sequel Joker Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is due out in theaters in 2024.

Speaking to Definition Magazine (via Home of DCU), cinematographer Lawrence Sher shared the insight. "Next year we're releasing the new Joker movie, and we're currently in the final stages of post-production," he told the publication. "It's a pretty risky movie and it's going to be surprising for people. I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

Todd Phillips’ follow-up has a lot of secrecy around it, but we do know it stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, and from what we’ve seen from the set, it seems like the action will take place at Arkham Asylum. Then there’s the fact that it will be a musical too, which composer Hildur Guðnadóttir teased features several songs. Could the latter be the risk that Sher is referring to? We’ll have to wait and see.

As well as the two leads, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener have joined in mystery roles and Zazie Beetz is back as Arthur's neighbor Sophie. Phillips has also given us some images from the new movie too of Phoenix dancing in the rain and Lady Gaga looking disturbed as Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux is due to be released on October 4, 2024. For more new superhero movies on the way, check out our guide to all of the upcoming DC movies and shows we know about.