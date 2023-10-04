Joker 2 director shares new look at Joaquin Phoenix in sequel

Joker director Todd Phillips marked four years since the movie's release by sharing a new look at the upcoming sequel.

"Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come," Phillips wrote on Instagram alongside the new still, which you can see below. The Singin' in the Rain-esque shot features Phoenix, dressed in grey, standing in the rain with four brightly colored umbrellas around him.

The sequel is officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, a French term that translates to "shared madness" and is also used to refer to shared delusional disorder, a psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusional belief, and sometimes hallucinations, are transferred from one person to another. Fittingly, then, Lady Gaga has joined the cast as Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who falls in love with Arthur Fleck (AKA the Joker).

Along with Gaga, other new cast members for the sequel include Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener in mystery roles, while Zazie Beetz returns in her role as Arthur's neighbor Sophie. The plot of the movie is still being kept tightly under wraps. All we know so far is that it will be set partly in Arkham Asylum – and, more surprisingly, there'll be a musical element to the film, so it's possible that Phoenix is literally singin' in the rain in the scene shared by Phillips.

Joker: Folie à Deux is due to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.