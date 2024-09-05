James Gunn’s rebooted DC universe begins with "extraordinarily fun" Creature Commandos, but says that "humongous epic" Superman is the "true start of everything"

The new DCU might be starting out with Creature Commandos, but James Gunn says the true start is the upcoming live-action Superman movie.

"Superman is the true start of everything, it's a humongous epic. This is a way for people to just take a little nibble and see what it tastes like," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly. "There are a ton of fun references to other DC stuff, a bunch of hints for things that are coming. So I think it's just an extraordinarily fun way to start.”

Superman, which was formerly known as Superman: Legacy, is the the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU – titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters – and follows a younger Superman as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

The full cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemare as Otis, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Creature Commandos, an animated series that Gunn describes as "Guardians of the Galaxy without the sentimentality," is set to kick off the DCU on December 5. The show follows a team of creatures put together by Amanda Waller in order to fight crime.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our full breakdown of the new suit, or, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.