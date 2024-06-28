5 ways the new Superman movie costume blends details from over 80 years of comic book history, all the way back to 1938's Action Comics #1

New set photos showing David Corenswet in costume as Superman while filming James Gunn's new reboot film in Cleveland have surfaced, and the new super-suit is on full display (albeit without any post processing). And along with the obvious differences from the previous cinematic super-suit, worn by Henry Cavill, there are some big nods to many elements of Superman's costume from different comic book incarnations over the years.

With new costume features drawn from some of the most recent comic redesigns of Superman's costume, to bits that call back to alternate reality versions of the Man of Steel, there's a surprising amount to unpack in the new Superman movie suit's take on the most iconic superhero costume of all time.

Let's get into it.

Superman's bright red trunks

(Image credit: DC)

Right off the bat, there's the underpants in the room - the return of Superman's red trunks, which go all the way back to his first appearance in 1939's Action Comics #1. Though they may sometimes feel dated to modern eyes - and have certainly been the brunt of their share of jokes - they call back to the look of the circus strongman performers of the early 20th century, who provided the inspiration for Superman's original overall look.

Just like with most classic depictions of Superman, the trunks seem to go on over the costume, to be held up by the bright yellow belt, leaning into the Silver Age superhero elements of the new super-suit rather than trying to hide the red somewhere in the costume's waist.

Superman's S-shield

(Image credit: DC)

After the trunks, the next most noticeable aspect of the new suit is the new S-shield symbol, which we've seen before in official images. The new cinematic Superman symbol itself draws on several different influences from Superman's history. The shape itself is based on the symbol worn by an older, more jaded Superman in Kingdom Come, but with the classic yellow and red color scheme instead of red and black.

There's also a small yellow outline around the red part of the shield, calling back to the symbol Superman wore in the Fleischer cartoons of the '40s, which also incorporated black into the symbol's color scheme. And as fans of the current My Adventures with Superman animated series have been quick to notice, the symbol also looks quite a bit like the one Supes wears on the show.

The high neck collar

(Image credit: DC)

Rather than the wide open, low cut collar that Superman's suits often sport with his red cape tucked in around his shoulders, Corenswet's suit has a higher necked collar with the cape extending down from notches on the shoulders.

The collared super-suit look dates back to the costume designed by Jim Lee for 2011's 'New 52' reboot of the DC Universe, which featured a younger, less experienced Superman in a totally new continuity where he wasn't the DC Universe's first hero - though that version of Superman has been retired in comics, with the modern Superman who preceded him returning in 2016.

The fit and finish of the suit

(Image credit: DC)

Speaking of Jim Lee, the influence of his 'New 52' Superman suit doesn't stop at the high neck collar, which was one of the highlights of the DC chief creative officer/publisher's Superman redesign. It also features larger designs built into the suit as seams and textures, an element which is also a part of the My Adventures with Superman suit design.

There's also the brighter blue color and the somewhat looser fit of the suit, which both recall the less form-fitting, more sweater-like texture of the suit Supes wears in All-Star Superman. And the brighter blue sets this suit apart from the more recent Henry Cavill suit, which sported much darker, more muted hues.

The boots

(Image credit: DC)

The boots of the new Superman costume are almost a meme unto themselves, thanks to the somewhat infamous first official image of Corenswet's Superman, a semi-candid behind-the-scenes photograph from the set of 2025's Superman, featuring the actor pulling on his boots while a monster attacks Metropolis in the background.

Though they've got the thicker, chunkier quality that many modern superhero movie boots possess, they also adapt the familiar notched shape of Superman's boot tops in most of his classic incarnations. That said, the chunkier features of the boots also somewhat recall their appearance in Jim Lee's 'New 52' design.

The verdict

(Image credit: DC)

Overall, the Corenswet suit comes off as a valiant attempt to marry the classic elements of Superman's costume, including the lighter blue and brighter overall hues and the fit of the suit, with modern elements taken from some of the most recent redesigns of Superman, along with just a bit of an edge thanks to the Kingdom Come-esque take on the S-shield.

It's hard to fully judge how it will look on screen when comparing the somewhat odd choice for the official reveal with the unedited and unauthorized set photos. But what's definitely clear are the efforts the design team has gone to to set this suit apart from any of the other cinematic Superman costumes, while also attempting to maintain some of its most iconic and recognizable features.

