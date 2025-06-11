Director James Gunn says everyone knows Superman is an alien in the new DCU: "He's sort of this terrifying creature"

Superman writer/director James Gunn and Superman actor David Corenswet are shedding some light on the perception of Superman in his version of the new DC Universe, including how his controversial red trunks fit into his public image.

According to Corenswet in a new interview with Fandango, it's part of Superman's strategy to "undermine how powerful he really is," while Gunn adds that it's to help avoid the perception that he's a "terrifying monster" because of his incredible and sometimes quite intimidating powers.

Gunn says that he went back and forth on whether or not to have Superman wear his red trunks in the film, even consulting Man of Steel and Justice League director Zack Snyder on whether he'd wear them in his film. But ultimately, it was Corenswet who convinced Gunn to keep them, pointing out that their inherent silliness might be part of the point.

"My thing was, maybe they're supposed to look a little silly. Maybe the reason he wears them is to look a little silly. Basically to undermine how powerful he really is," Corenswet says.

"In this version of the DCU, everyone knows he's an alien," Gunn elaborates. "He shoots beams out of his eyes, he can blow things down with his breath, he's sort of this terrifying creature. And David saying that was like… But he really likes kids, and human beings, and people. He wants kids not to be afraid of him. And so that was the thing that made me decide to keep the trunks."

In the last few weeks ahead of the release of Superman, we've been seeing a lot more of his extreme power levels, including in an action packed new trailer that has Superman going off with heat vision, lifting a skyscraper, and flying into deep space.

James Gunn's Superman hits theaters on July 11. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows.