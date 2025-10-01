James Gunn says there are two DCU movie scripts he's "hoping to take to the next level" and a TV show he's "excited" about but hasn't been greenlit yet

James Gunn has given a cryptic tease about the future of the DCU – and it seems like DC Studios is showing no signs of slowing down behind the scenes.

"Right now, there's actually two really cool film scripts that I'm hoping to take to the next level that we have general plans for, and I'm excited about both of those," Gunn said in a new interview with GQ.

"And then I'm excited about one TV project in particular. I don't know why we're not greenlighted on that already – it's just figuring out the budget. So there's a couple of things that are very present that I'm excited about. Dealing with getting Supergirl into shape, all these other things."

On the big screen, Supergirl and Clayface movies are currently set to be released next year, and Superman not-a-sequel Man of Tomorrow will follow in 2027. There are also plenty of other films that have been announced but are still in development, so one of these could be the scripts Gunn is referring to: there's Batman flick The Brave and the Bold, The Authority, Swamp Thing, and a Wonder Woman movie, to name just a few.

As for small screen fare, Peacemaker spin-off Waller and Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost are currently in development, as well as animated shows about Blue Beetle and Mister Miracle.

With so many announced projects seemingly stalling with little to no updates since the DCU Chapter One slate was first unveiled back in January 2023, let's hope this is a sign that some of those movies and shows might finally be moving a step closer to hitting our screens.

