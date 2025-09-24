James Gunn says Peacemaker's hatred of Superman is "going to be important in the future"

James Gunn has dropped some hints about the future of the DCU in the Superman director's commentary – and it involves Peacemaker's beef with the Man of Steel.

"A moment that gets a big reaction every time I watch it with a crowd, which is the reveal of my friend John Cena as Peacemaker," Gunn says in the movie's director's commentary, which is now available digitally, during the scene where Peacemaker appears on a talk show to berate Kal-El. "And Peacemaker is not a fan of Superman, obviously, and that's going to be important in the future, actually."

Cena's Chris Smith is currently back on the small screen in Peacemaker season 2, and we can expect more crossover between the show and the DCU's latest movie: Gunn let slip in the director's commentary that several Superman characters would return for the upcoming season 2 finale. It remains to be seen whether David Corenswet's Big Blue will be among them, though.

But whatever comes to pass, we can expect it to be big. "A lot happens. A lot is revealed. A lot of consequences," Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt, previously said of the Peacemaker season 2 finale. We've still got a while to wait, however – episode 8 doesn't air until October 9.

Peacemaker season 2 is releasing weekly on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK, and Superman is now streaming on HBO Max. For more on the DCU Chapter One, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows to add to your watchlist.