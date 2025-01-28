James Gunn responds after new Superman flying clip goes viral for the wrong reasons: "There is absolutely zero CG"

James Gunn has weighed in after a new clip of Superman sparked quite a debate online. The director of the upcoming DC movie clarified the use of CG on a flying scene of David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

The short clip comes at the end of the latest trailer, and left some fans calling it "goofy" and comparing it to other face-focussed flying scenes on film. Others wondered if CGI might have been used on Corenswet's face in the sequence, including one fan who wrote to Gunn.

Posting on Threads, they wrote: "Looks dope!! Great camera angle of Superman flying!! Except there's something with his face that looks a little off. I know there's plenty of time to refine the CG."

Replying, Gunn clarified that none was used, pointing out why it looks the way it does. "There is absolutely zero CG in his face," he wrote. "People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real as is David."

The short teaser also featured some shots taken from the main trailer, as well as a new close up look at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. Superman will kick off James Gunn's live-action DCU on July 11, following on from the release of Creature Commandos.

As well as starring Corenswet as Clark Kent and Hoult as Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, Anthony Carrigan is Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi plays Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. It's also been confirmed that Milly Alcock's Supergirl will be introduced in the movie too.

