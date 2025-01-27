Superman fans are divided over a "goofy" new flying scene that's getting attention for all the wrong reasons

A new Superman teaser has landed and, with it, endless discourse about a one-second flying scene that's being described as everything from "goofy" to a "downgrade" on previous efforts showcasing the Man of Steel soaring through the air.

The closing seconds of the new teaser, which you can see below, sees David Corenswet's Superman barrel around an icy landscape, followed by a close-up of his face mid-flight.

It begins July 11th. #Superman pic.twitter.com/ey5Bwhnt6DJanuary 26, 2025

While the 30-second clip preaches hope and optimism, many were immediately dissatisfied with how that scene looked in motion – something that continues a trend of awkwardly-framed flying scenes in everything from Sonic the Hedgehog, Black Adam, and even Adam Warlock in director James Gunn's previous effort, Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

"Seriously, what is up with these weird face-on lens distortion flying shots focusing only on the character’s face lately? Black Adam, Adam Warlock, and now Superman. There are so many cooler ways to visualize flying; just look at anything in Man of Steel," one wrote on Twitter, getting to the heart of the matter that's engulfed Superman discussion online. "These just look goofy."

"The downgrade is insane," another added, while comparing the split-second scene in 2025's Superman against Henry Cavill's iteration of the DC hero travelling at mach-speed in 2013's Man of Steel.

While, on balance, there appears to be more naysayers than those defending the scene, others aren't as bothered by the moment. "Can someone explain to me what's wrong with this TWO SECOND clip?" one remarked.

Finally, a viewer said, "Really do think people are overexaggerating how weird the flying shot in the new #Superman is. Like....this looks genuinely fine. Pretty much the kind of flying motion I was hoping for."

Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and a legion of other actors as various DC heroes and villains, is set to fly into cinemas on July 11, 2025. It's also the first live-action project in DCU Chapter One, the first tentative steps in the new cinematic universe overseen by DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran.

