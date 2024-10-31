Flash star Sasha Calle was originally set for multiple Supergirl appearances: "It was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing"

Sasha Calle, who played Supergirl in The Flash, has shared her candid thoughts on losing the role when she was originally set to return for multiple appearances.

The Flash was one of the last DCEU movies released, with the newly rebooted DCU set to kick off with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters later this year.

"I was so deeply in love with that role," Calle told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had a conversation about her future many times. When I signed onto that, it was for a multiple picture deal. That's a common thing when you sign onto a franchise. So it was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing. Ultimately, I know that I did my best, and wherever it ended up going, it wasn't…"

But, despite the pain of losing the role, Calle still has good feelings about the experience. "I look back at it as something super beautiful," she reflected. "It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl. But I was, and no one can take that away from me. That is the most important thing for me; I did something that mattered. And whether you saw yourself represented in me or not, a lot of people really connected with her and loved her."

In the new DCU, Supergirl will be played by House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock. She could potentially make an appearance in next year's Superman movie, though that hasn't been confirmed.

Superman arrives on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to fill out your watchlist.