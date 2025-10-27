David Corenswet's Superman costume has been marked as "currently being used in production," and DC fans are trying to work out what he could be filming

David Corenswet's Superman costume is currently missing from its exhibition spot, and DC fans think that means the star is currently filming something as the Man of Steel.

The item's absence was spotted by a fan while touring Warner Bros. Studio lot, and it has since been posted on Twitter. The suit is usually shown beside Lex Luthor's business-type suit. However, now a sign stands in its place, which reads, "Superman costume currently being used in production." Check out the post below.

GUYS look what i saw at warner bros yesterday pic.twitter.com/Uy1tyiRQ9NOctober 25, 2025

So, what does that mean? The fan later stated that the suit has been missing for a while, and to take the image with "a grain of salt," but the sign does say the suit is being used for production. Aside from wider DC cameos or a hypothetical Christmas special, many DC fans think the suit is being used for the upcoming Superman sequel, which is due to hit screens on July 9, 2027.

"Makes sense to reuse the costume rather than make a new one if filming is happening so soon," replied one fan.

However, as far as we know, the Superman sequel, officially titled Man of Tomorrow, has not yet started filming. But, despite the fact that cameras are due to start rolling in 2026, it is believed that pre-production began in September 2025. It's possible that the costume has been taken away early to either be fixed up for the new film or used to make a new one.

DC boss and Superman director James Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow via his personal social media platforms on September 3, 2025, just months after Superman hit screens. Despite Warner Bros. keeping its cards pretty close to its chest in terms of plot details, Gunn's original post, which contained brand new illustrations of Superman and Luthor, gave us a little hint at what the sequel might look like.

The drawings, which were shared across Gunn, Superman star Corenswet, and Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult's Instagram accounts, show Supes and Lex standing together with the villain in a green and purple suit of armor. However, upon closer inspection, it looks like Superman is helping his nemesis by fixing his armor. Could the sequel see a team-up between the two? It looks like it.

