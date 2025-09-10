DC boss James Gunn says Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow will begin filming soon: "Lex Luthor and Superman have to work together against a much bigger threat"
James Gunn says Man of Tomorrow is "as much a Lex Luthor movie as it is a Superman movie"
Superman director/DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Man of Tomorrow, his sequel to the summer blockbuster, will begin filming soon. And what's more, he's confirmed that the movie will indeed feature Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up against a villain that threatens them both.
"It's gonna be out in two years, July 9, 2027, which is a relatively a short time between sequels, because we knew immediately where we were going," Gunn tells Howard Stern on his Sirius XM talk show. "And it is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together, to a certain degree, against a much, much bigger threat. And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex Luthor, sadly."
It's unclear what exactly that threat will be, but teaser art for the film has shown Luthor wearing his famous battle armor alongside Superman. That said, it's very easy to guess who the new villain might be, as the logical conclusion would be Brainiac, a villain who has a contentious history with both Superman and Lex Luthor across media.
Another alien villain would also key directly into Luthor's jealous anger at Superman and his powers, which Gunn says is the core of Luthor as a character.
"That's the center of Lex for me," Gunn states. "Three years ago, before Superman came along, he was considered the greatest guy in the world, even with other metahumans and superheroes in the world. And then in one fell swoop, this guy comes in wearing a silly costume, with dimples, and a charming smile, and a great chin, and he's forgotten."
Man of Tomorrow is in pre-production for a July 9, 2027 release. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.