DC boss James Gunn says Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow will begin filming soon: "Lex Luthor and Superman have to work together against a much bigger threat"

Superman director/DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Man of Tomorrow , his sequel to the summer blockbuster, will begin filming soon. And what's more, he's confirmed that the movie will indeed feature Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up against a villain that threatens them both.

"It's gonna be out in two years, July 9, 2027, which is a relatively a short time between sequels, because we knew immediately where we were going," Gunn tells Howard Stern on his Sirius XM talk show. "And it is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together, to a certain degree, against a much, much bigger threat. And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex Luthor, sadly."

It's unclear what exactly that threat will be, but teaser art for the film has shown Luthor wearing his famous battle armor alongside Superman. That said, it's very easy to guess who the new villain might be, as the logical conclusion would be Brainiac, a villain who has a contentious history with both Superman and Lex Luthor across media.

Another alien villain would also key directly into Luthor's jealous anger at Superman and his powers, which Gunn says is the core of Luthor as a character.

"That's the center of Lex for me," Gunn states. "Three years ago, before Superman came along, he was considered the greatest guy in the world, even with other metahumans and superheroes in the world. And then in one fell swoop, this guy comes in wearing a silly costume, with dimples, and a charming smile, and a great chin, and he's forgotten."