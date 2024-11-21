Over 40 years after its anime debut, Disney Plus is reviving this adaptation of a beloved manga

There are surprise announcements, and then there's this: despite laying essentially dormant as a property for decades, beloved manga Cat's Eye is returning for a surprise new anime series on Disney Plus in 2025.

As per Comic Natalie (H/T AnimeTV-JP), news of a new series for Cat's Eye was confirmed at Disney's 2024 Content Showcase in Singapore. Key art of the three protagonists – Hitomi, Rui, and Ai – have been released (which you can see above) alongside a special teaser showcasing what the trio will likely be getting up to. Hint: it's not quite above the law.

『キャッツ♥アイ』｜Special Teaser Movie｜怪盗三姉妹が令和に参上！オリジナルテーマの歌唱をAdoが担当し、完全新作アニメ化決定｜Disney+ (ディズニープラス） - YouTube Watch On

First released as a manga in 1981, Cat's Eye (written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo) revolves around three sisters who run a cafe by day but moonlight as notorious art thieves. Despite battling shady criminals and even Hitomi being engaged to a police officer, the gang usually get away with the goods – and leave their iconic 'Cat's Eye' calling card as proof of their visit.

Cat's Eye was first adapted as an anime back in 1983, with a second to follow a year later. Since then, the characters and franchise have been rarely seen, save for a few books and a surprise crossover with anime icon Lupin the Third back in 2022.

All told, the return of Cat's Eye means 2025 is shaping up to be a killer year already for new anime. Solo Leveling season 2, My Hero Academia season 8, and Lazarus are all set to hit our screens next year. Plus, One Piece is returning from its months-long hiatus next April.

