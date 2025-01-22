My Hero Academia anime spin-off gets action-packed new trailer

A new trailer for My Hero Academia prequel anime Vigilantes has landed, and it's packed with action.

The trailer focuses on Koichi Haimawari, a university student who possesses a Quirk that lets him slide and glide (though, no one is really impressed by it), and who is a great admirer of the street performer Kazuho Haneyama. But, things change when he encounters the vigilante Knuckleduster, who enlists his help. Check out the trailer above.

The anime is based on the manga of the same name and is a prequel to My Hero Academia. The manga consists of 15 volumes penned by Hideyuki Furuhashi with art from Betten Court, with the final installment released in July 2022.

"Koichi Haimawari couldn’t make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they’re doing, but they’ve got the courage – or foolishness – to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…" reads Viz Media's synopsis of the prequel manga.

My Hero Academia season 8, meanwhile, is going to be the anime's last – season 7 was released last year. There's no firm release date just yet, but we know it will be landing some time in the fall.

Vigilantes kicks off on April 7, 2025. Until then, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming anime or the best anime to stream now.