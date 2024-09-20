Lara Croft wields her iconic twin pistols in new trailer for Netflix Tomb Raider anime

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is here, courtesy of Netflix's Geeked Week.

In the clip, which you can see above, Lara wields her iconic twin pistols once more, going up against formidable foes in the form of monsters – and plenty of people who want to kill her.

"I'm a survivor," Lara declares in the action-packed trailer, which sees her riding a motorbike, jumping from a plane, and swimming underwater.

"History doesn't always tell us the whole truth, because the real truth is too difficult for most to bear," she says. "I have to figure out what this is all about."

The new Tomb Raider anime, which sees the intrepid adventurer now voiced by Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), follows on from the recent trilogy of reboot titles, which was capped off by 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

As per the streamer, The Legend of Lara Croft revolves around Lara returning to Croft Manor after "a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact" is stolen. 'Survivor' trilogy character Jonah (Earl Baylon) is also making a comeback.

A new Tomb Raider game by developers Crystal Dynamics was first announced in April 2022, with Amazon Games jumping on publishing duties not long after.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking to IGN last month, Amazon Games studio head Christoph Hartmann offered a promising update. Namely, that "things are going well" and "moving forward" with the Unreal Engine 5 title.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft hits Netflix on October 10. For more, check out our guide to new anime, including Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, One-Punch Man season 3, and Dragon Ball Daima.