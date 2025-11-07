Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 confirms premiere date – and we could be looking at the biggest anime month ever
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 hits Crunchyroll on January 8
After months – and let's face it, years – of waiting, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 finally has a release date.
As confirmed by Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will premiere on January 8, 2026.
That marks the hit shonen anime's return after two-and-a-half years off our screens. While little has been shown regarding the new season, we do know it adapts the manga's Culling Game arc, a twisted battle royale that sees sorcerers duking it out across Japan.
Audiences will even be able to catch a glimpse of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 early thanks to upcoming compilation film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. As is fast becoming anime tradition, Execution bundles a recap of the previous season's Shibuya Incident with the first episodes of the new season. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution hits cinemas in the US on December 5 and in the UK on November 14.
All told, January 2026 could be an all-timer month for anime. Alongside Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 we have the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, the final part of Fire Force, Oshi no Ko season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2, Fate/strange Fake, and Hell's Paradise season 2. You'll struggle to name a better winter season than that, that's for sure.
If you want to play catch-up on Jujutsu Kaisen's source material, you'll be pleased to know Crunchyroll has launched a manga add-on with thousands of chapters and hundreds of titles to browse.
For more, check out our complete guide to new anime coming your way in 2026.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
