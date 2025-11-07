Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 confirms premiere date – and we could be looking at the biggest anime month ever

After months – and let's face it, years – of waiting, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 finally has a release date.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will premiere on January 8, 2026.

That marks the hit shonen anime's return after two-and-a-half years off our screens. While little has been shown regarding the new season, we do know it adapts the manga's Culling Game arc, a twisted battle royale that sees sorcerers duking it out across Japan.

Audiences will even be able to catch a glimpse of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 early thanks to upcoming compilation film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. As is fast becoming anime tradition, Execution bundles a recap of the previous season's Shibuya Incident with the first episodes of the new season. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution hits cinemas in the US on December 5 and in the UK on November 14.

All told, January 2026 could be an all-timer month for anime. Alongside Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 we have the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, the final part of Fire Force, Oshi no Ko season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2, Fate/strange Fake, and Hell's Paradise season 2. You'll struggle to name a better winter season than that, that's for sure.

If you want to play catch-up on Jujutsu Kaisen's source material, you'll be pleased to know Crunchyroll has launched a manga add-on with thousands of chapters and hundreds of titles to browse.

