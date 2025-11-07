Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 confirms premiere date – and we could be looking at the biggest anime month ever

News
By published

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 hits Crunchyroll on January 8

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3
(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

After months – and let's face it, years – of waiting, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 finally has a release date.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will premiere on January 8, 2026.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.