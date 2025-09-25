Crunchyroll manga app coming this October, and for a $4 add-on I might have a new place to read everything from One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen to My Dress-Up Darling

It's official: Crunchyroll is adding manga to its app alongside its massive library of anime. Launching in October, Crunchyroll Manga is described as the "Ultimate manga experience," with manga from many different publishers set to grace the app.

Announced titles for the Crunchyroll Manga library include mega hits such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, The Apothecary Diaries, Delicious in Dungeon, My Dress-Up Darling, and many more, with new titles to be added regularly.

Chrunchyroll Manga will be ad-free, with titles from publishers such as AlphaPolis, COMPASS, Square Enix, VIZ Media, and Yen Press, with Shueisha, J-Novel Club, ThirdlineNEXT, highstone, and more to join the app later on. The service will also include manga that has never been available digitally before.

Rather than being a separate app, Crunchyroll Manga will be an add-on to the main Crunchyroll subscription service. Ultimate Fan subscribers will have access to Crunchyroll Manga included in their subscription, while lower tiers can add it to their accounts for an extra $4 per month.

For just an additional $4, it's pretty darn cool to be able to dig into a whole host of popular and even lesser known manga. I'm currently digging more and more into manga and anime, so having access to a wide library of titles is a huge benefit for me, especially with new chapters coming all the time.

"Anime and manga have always been two sides of the same coin, and Crunchyroll is uniquely positioned to bring them together for fans everywhere," says Crunchyroll chief content officer Asa Suehira. "With this launch, we're not just creating another reading app, we're expanding the ultimate anime lifestyle experience, uniting stories on the screen with those on the page."

Crunchyroll Manga launches October 9 on iOS and Android in the US and Canada, followed by web on October 15. While we wait, check out the best anime shows to watch right now.