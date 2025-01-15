Harry Potter is getting a surprise collaboration with one of Japan's longest-running anime

For the most part, Harry Potter and his fellow wizards and witches have largely been confined to Hogwarts. It comes as a surprise, then, to see that the series is stepping into a collaboration with long-running anime and manga series Detective Conan.

As revealed by Harry Potter's Japanese account, the campaign sees the protagonists of Detective Conan redrawn to mirror an iconic poster of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

While further details of the collaboration haven't been revealed, a fan art event has been launched, with prizes including the iconic glasses of both Harry and Conan. You can see the campaign and poster for yourself below.

More prominently known these days as Case Closed, the manga and anime series follow the exploits of Detective Conan, who is secretly student Jimmy Kudo moonlighting as a sleuth.

Beginning in 1994, the manga (written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama) is still ongoing today. As, too, is its series, which is set to hit the landmark of 1,150 episodes and is one of the longest-running anime still on the air.

Harry Potter, meanwhile, is set to get a new lease of life on our screens as a rebooted HBO series, but don't expect it to hit our screens until 2027. Early casting reports indicate that Paapa Essiedu has been offered the role of Severus Snape and Mark Rylance has been eyed to play Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore.

For more, check out our complete guide to new anime in 2025. Then dive into our larger looks at One-Punch Man season 3 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.