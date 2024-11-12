The Harry Potter TV series might have found its Dumbledore – and it's the star of one of Steven Spielberg's best dramas

The Harry Potter TV show might have found its Dumbledore. Actor Mark Rylance, best known for his roles in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies and Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, is being eyed for the major role.

According to Variety, HBO has reached out to gauge interest and availability for the upcoming reboot. Negotiations haven't yet begun, but it's a clear sign of intent from HBO to recruit some big talent for their reimagining of the wizarding world.

Rylance has yet to respond to the reports, but HBO told the publication: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

No casting has been announced yet for the Harry Potter show, but it's understood that the main trio – Harry, Ron, and Hermione – will be played by newcomers. Earlier this year, HBO put out an open casting call for children between the ages of 9 and 11.

The news comes after recent reports that Warner Bros. is coordinating with the Hogwarts Legacy team to bring storylines together between the two. This stems from a report in Variety that suggests elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel will "play out in the Harry Potter HBO series."

It is important to note that the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series has been the subject of criticism and debate due to the show’s executive producer and author J.K. Rowling’s very public and harmful stance on gender identity. It was a similar situation with the Hogwarts Legacy launch. For more, read more about the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.