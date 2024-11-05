Hogwarts Legacy 2 is "coordinating" its plot with the HBO Harry Potter series as WB says the open-world game helped "unlock" the franchise after Fantastic Beasts flops

Hogwarts Legacy was a smash hit in 2023, and it's just kept selling. Now Warner Bros. says that the team building the sequel to the open-world game is working with the folks behind the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series on the stories of both projects.

That's according to a report from Variety, which notes that Hogwarts Legacy has crossed 30 million units sold as of October 2024 even as recent high-profile Potter projects like the Fantastic Beasts films failed to take off. WB Interactive president David Haddad says that "the rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy last year."

"Haddad says the games team has been coordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel with the storylines that will play out in the Harry Potter HBO series coming from Warner Bros. Television," Variety's report adds.

Exactly what "coordinating" means here remains to be seen. We know the TV series will adapt the original seven novels, and the two teams could simply be working together to make sure they don't retread too much common ground. It's equally possible that both stories might be directly connected, with new characters - or new takes on existing characters - crossing over from one to the other. Time will tell.

We've known that Warner Bros. was working on Hogwarts Legacy 2 since earlier this year, but all the news we've had on the game so far has come from executives talking up its financial possibilities. We're still waiting for some word from the devs themselves on what the game itself might actually look like.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.