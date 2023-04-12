The Harry Potter TV show is official and will run for 10 years

HBO Max has made the Harry Potter TV show official with a full announcement during today's presentation.

We've been hearing plenty of rumors and reports about the first-ever Harry Potter TV series since 2021, but this is the first time we've heard the news straight from the source. And it turns out most of the rumors were true: The series will adapt each of the seven Harry Potter books into its own season and introduce a whole new cast to a new generation of Wizarding World fans.

In its announcement (opens in new tab), HBO Max said "the series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer, J.K. Rowling," in stark contrast to the recent video game, Hogwarts Legacy, whose development didn't involve the author.

HBO also revealed that the series is planned to run for a whopping 10 years. "The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for."

Rowling herself said in a statement, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

There's no release date just yet for the Harry Potter series.

GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you’d like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling’s rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids (opens in new tab) in the UK.