Harry Potter TV show will film in same studio as the movie franchise after release date is delayed to 2027

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series is set to film in the same studio as the film franchise as the new show is now eyeing a 2027 release date.

"Wands at the ready. The upcoming HBO Original Series, #HarryPotter, will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max," the official HBO Max Twitter announced.

It was also announced this week that the series would no longer premiere in 2026, and that HBO was now moving towards a 2027 release date. Few details have been released about the show, though Francesca Gardiner will serve as showrunner with Mark Mylod as director. Paapa Essiedu has reportedly "been offered" a role as Severus Snape, who will serve as one of the show's main antagonists (you know, until that whole plot twist at the end of the series).

"As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the Harry Potter series, which we’re super excited about. And I’d argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series," Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette explained during a global press conference earlier this week.

It is important to note that the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series has been the subject of criticism and debate due to the show's executive producer and author J.K. Rowling's very public and harmful stance on gender identity. It was a similar situation with the Hogwarts Legacy launch. For more, read more about the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.