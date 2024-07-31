Japan uses the power of sports anime Haikyu to spur its volleyball team to victory at the Olympics against Argentina

The Olympic Games has featured a surprise reference to sports anime Haikyu during a recent men’s volleyball match between Japan and Argentina.

Several points in the group match on July 31 were accompanied by the volleyball anime’s ‘FLY HIGH’ opening song. The track also played immediately following Japan’s victory inside four sets in what was a must-win game. Coincidence? I think not.

Even better – and to prove it was no fluke – a separate OP theme, 'Phoenix', was also playing during warm-ups and fans were seen sporting Nekoma towels. See for yourself below.

so they played haikyuu op.....for the japan vs argentina game.... pic.twitter.com/mFWJf7GiwEJuly 31, 2024

guys they are playing fly high ~ tobe fly, in argentina vs japan match, i’m cryin😭 pic.twitter.com/xzmdwg6tkOJuly 31, 2024

Incredibly, this isn’t the first time a Haikyu song has played at the Olympics. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics featured the song ‘Imagination’ from the long-running series during a match between Japan and Venezuela.

Haikyu fans who tuned in also noticed a resemblance between Argentina’s kit and the (spoilers for the manga) Team A all-star team, which featured Oikawa and Hinata. To continue the Oikawa connections, others pointed out that the Argentina vs. Japan match mirrors Oikawa and Kageyama’s own fictional international showdown between the two countries during the Tokyo Olympics during the Final Arc.

ARGENTINA MEN’S VOLLEYBALL UNIFORM pic.twitter.com/hjCm5G8O8lJuly 31, 2024

IT'S HAPPENING OH WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE pic.twitter.com/YvSusfaw5aJuly 30, 2024

Back in the anime world, Haikyu is getting set to bring the series to a close with a second feature film in the near future. The first movie, The Dumpster Battle, covered Karasuno’s Nationals match with long-standing rivals Nekoma.

For more from the world of anime, check out the best anime you should be watching right now and all the new anime coming your way for the rest of 2024. Then dive into our guides on Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and the Chainsaw Man movie.