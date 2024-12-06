The long-awaited finale movie of hit anime Attack on Titan is getting a wide release in theaters

Good news – the long-awaited Attack on Titan finale movie is getting a wide release in the US and UK, following its Japan premiere.

Crunchyroll announced the news at CCXP, with the film heading to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Brazil. The film, titled Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, debuted in Japan on November 8, with the original two episodes releasing back in 2023.

But, there are a handful of changes between the two episodes and the feature-length version, including a new post-credits scene, as well as updated visuals.

The synopsis for the movie teases: "After venturing beyond the walls and separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the 'Rumbling,' a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren's former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?"

"I originally drew the storyboards [for The Final Chapters] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie," series director Yuichiro Hayashi said earlier this year when the movie was announced. "So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me."

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will arrive in early 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best anime to fill out your watchlist.