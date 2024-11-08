Attack on Titan movie's post-credits scene has been revealed – and it's not what we were expecting

It didn't take long for the details of the Attack on Titan movie's post-credits scene to spill out onto the internet – and it's a brilliant meta treat for long-time fans.

With Attack on Titan: The Movie: The Last Attack currently only being available in Japan, we expected the post-credits scenes to be kept under wraps for at least a few days. But that's not the case.

Multiple viewers on social media across Reddit and Twitter have confirmed that the after-credits stinger is an adaptation of one story in author Hajime Isayama's bonus School Castes series, which sees the Attack on Titan cast involved in non-canon high school adventures.

If you stick around after the credits, you'll see an anime take on 'End Roll', which features Eren, Mikasa, and Armin heading to the cinema to watch the final movie of a long-running series (sounds familiar…).

As they leave the screening, the trio discuss what they've just seen. In the manga version, Mikasa was impressed by the foreshadowing, while also having a chance to say goodbye to the characters. Armin reads off internet discussion forums and discovers their verdict is a little more brutal – a decidedly tongue-in-cheek way for Isayama to get out in front of those who may have grumbled about Attack on Titan's manga finale upon its ending in 2021.

As of writing, there's no western release date yet for The Last Attack. If it does get released outside Japan, fans can expect 'updated visuals' and 5.1 surround sound from the movie, which bundles together both Final Chapters of one of the best anime around.

