My most anticipated anime movie of 2024 finally gets a western release date

The hotly anticipated anime movie Look Back, based on a one-shot manga from Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto, finally has a US release date.

GKIDS has announced that Look Back will be released in cinemas on October 4 with tickets "coming soon."

The English subtitled trailer, which you can see below, outlines the premise to Look Back: When budding manga artist Fujino encounters a school rival in the shape of fellow student Kyomoto, she becomes obsessed with trying to one-up her classmate – before they eventually partner up to see the world and release their work together. The feature is directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama.

A tragic, life-affirming meditation on connection and art, the anime movie drew the attention of legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima earlier this year and also released in Japan to critical acclaim.

In June, he tweeted: "Look Back is one of the most remarkable anime of the past decade. I’ve written commentary for it. The original work was amazing, too."

Kojima continued, "I was shaken to my core! The tenderness, the kindness, the strength! Such rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action film! I was moved by the present and future of entertainment! Anime is truly incredible."

Release plans for Look Back in other territories and regions haven't yet been revealed.

