Upcoming anime Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc reveals US release date with a gory new poster

News
By published

The Chainsaw Man movie has finally confirmed a US release date

Chainsaw Man
(Image credit: MAPPA)

Good news anime fans, the new Chainsaw Man movie has finally set an international release date.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, will hit US screens on October 29. This means that fans in the US will only have to wait just over one month to see the film after it premieres in Japan on September 19. The news was confirmed by Sony Pictures at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as reported by CrunchyRoll. Sony has acquired worldwide theatrical rights to the movie, and will bring the anime adaptation to more than 80+ countries from September 24, 2025.

Sony then revealed the news to the world via Twitter, alongside a new bloody poster featuring the Chainsaw Man himself wielding his bladed arms. Check out the post below.

The movie serves as a sequel to the highly popular 2022 anime TV show Chainsaw Man, which is in turn adapted from the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The show follows a teenage boy named Denji who is forced to harvest devil corpses for the Chainsaw Devil Pochita. However, one day Denji is killed himself, but before he passes to the other side, he makes a deal with Pochita to be revived as a man with the devil’s heart known as Chainsaw Man.

The Chainsaw Man Movie seems to pick up from where season 1 leaves off and sees Denji now happily part of the Special Division 4's devil hunters and dating the woman of his dreams Makima. However, things take a turn after Denji meets local café worker named Reze (hence the Reze Arc).

The film welcomes back some of the original Chainsaw Man crew, such as director Tatsuya Yoshihara, who previously directed the fourth and tenth episodes of the series, and writer Hiroshi Seko. Original character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama is also back on board.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc hits US cinemas on October 29, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best anime, or keep up with new anime heading your way this year.

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about anime movies
Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man movie release date confirmed

Ahead of his new Gundam series, Evangelion's director reveals he's currently writing scripts for five more anime projects
Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller next to upside-down ROG Ally handheld gaming PC.

Asus just dropped what smells like an Xbox handheld teaser, but I'm already underwhelmed
See more latest
Most Popular
Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller next to upside-down ROG Ally handheld gaming PC.
Asus just dropped what smells like an Xbox handheld teaser, but I'm already underwhelmed
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages is set to include 22 levels, almost doubling the amount offered in Doom Eternal
Norman Reedus in Death Stranding
Hideo Kojima says the fact that people are still playing Death Stranding 5 years later is "what makes me happiest," but I'm sure the 20 million players don't hurt
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
After slamming D&D's Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate 3 devs celebrate "good ending" for Stardew Valley mod as it gets reinstated after a "mistaken" DMCA
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 will be a "fresh start" after its new title links to divisive Marvel comic storyline
The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot PS5 showing joel and ellie walking
Naughty Dog's streak of The Last of Us re-releases isn't over yet, as leaker claims a $100 special edition is on the way soon
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
After being indefinitely delayed for two years, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse reveals first images and footage as it finally sets a release date
Skyrim
Ex-Bethesda dev turned indie says "good things often happen by accident," like that time Skyrim players convinced themselves the RPG's foxes were leading them to treasure
Palworld
Palworld dev says the studio went dark for months because "the team was getting burnt out from all the social media stuff, I was getting burnt out, our CEO was under attack in Japan"
A screenshot from Metaphor: ReFantazio of Strohl&#039;s awakening scene.
Metaphor: ReFantazio had to dial back an early battle system inspired by a notoriously brutal 2003 JRPG, because 20 years later, players found it "irrational" and "just not fun"