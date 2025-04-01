Upcoming anime Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc reveals US release date with a gory new poster
Good news anime fans, the new Chainsaw Man movie has finally set an international release date.
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, will hit US screens on October 29. This means that fans in the US will only have to wait just over one month to see the film after it premieres in Japan on September 19. The news was confirmed by Sony Pictures at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as reported by CrunchyRoll. Sony has acquired worldwide theatrical rights to the movie, and will bring the anime adaptation to more than 80+ countries from September 24, 2025.
Sony then revealed the news to the world via Twitter, alongside a new bloody poster featuring the Chainsaw Man himself wielding his bladed arms. Check out the post below.
#ChainsawManMovie is coming exclusively to theatres October 29. pic.twitter.com/Je02zmQ5nmApril 1, 2025
The movie serves as a sequel to the highly popular 2022 anime TV show Chainsaw Man, which is in turn adapted from the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The show follows a teenage boy named Denji who is forced to harvest devil corpses for the Chainsaw Devil Pochita. However, one day Denji is killed himself, but before he passes to the other side, he makes a deal with Pochita to be revived as a man with the devil’s heart known as Chainsaw Man.
The Chainsaw Man Movie seems to pick up from where season 1 leaves off and sees Denji now happily part of the Special Division 4's devil hunters and dating the woman of his dreams Makima. However, things take a turn after Denji meets local café worker named Reze (hence the Reze Arc).
The film welcomes back some of the original Chainsaw Man crew, such as director Tatsuya Yoshihara, who previously directed the fourth and tenth episodes of the series, and writer Hiroshi Seko. Original character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama is also back on board.
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc hits US cinemas on October 29, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best anime, or keep up with new anime heading your way this year.
