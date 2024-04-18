The first trailer for new anime movie based on Chainsaw Man author’s one-shot manga is here and I’m desperately hoping for a western release

The first trailer for the anime adaptation of Look Back, an acclaimed manga one-shot from Chainsaw Man’s Tatsuki Fujimoto, is here.

Worlds away from the the guts-and-gore of the bloodsplattered anime phenomenon that is Chainsaw Man, Look Back charts the story of Kyomoto and Fujuno, two rivals-turned-friends united by their passion for drawing manga.

As the trailer (which you can see below) shows, Fujino starts out in Kyomoto’s shadow before they join forces and experience life beyond the walls of their drawing rooms. Backed by some gorgeous art and a song from Haruka Nakumura, you won’t need English subtitles to see why this achingly beautiful movie has shot to the top of fans' wishlists this year.

Look Back is directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, who formed part of the animation team on Studio Ghibli titles such as The Boy and the Heron, The Wind Rises, and Arrietty.

Unfortunately, as of writing, there’s no news of a release on western shores. It’s currently dated for June 28 in Japan and it may end up never getting a wider release.

Chainsaw Man, meanwhile, is returning – but not for a second season just yet. A Reze Arc movie will instead continue the story of Denji and Pochita on the big screen.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of new anime to look forward to this year. A new Dragon Ball series, the first after the passing of Akira Toriyama, is releasing in the fall. In May, Demon Slayer season 4 roars back onto our screens, as does My Hero Academia season 7.

For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now.