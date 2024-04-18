New movie in popular anime series debuts to perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new movie spin-off in popular anime series Spy x Family is wowing critics ahead of its release, earning a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. The reviews, of which there are 12 at the time of writing, are calling it a "captivating", "wall-to-wall fun" film, full of "unique whimsy".

Directed by Takashi Katagiri, and based on the shōnen manga series of the same name, Spy x Family Code: White follows secret agent Loid as he helps his telepathic adopted daughter Anya perfect her principal's favorite meal, as a way to win a cooking competition at Eden Academy. If they're victorious? Loid might be able to avoid being replaced on Operation "Strix"...

In their attempt to come out on top, the Forgers decide to travel to the meal's country of origin, but their chaotic road trip inadvertently sets off a chain of events that threaten the fate of the world.

"It may not "mean" anything to the canon, and emotionally arrives in the same place as episodes that have come before, but this isn't a show where canon matters too much: only how much fun you're having seeing this side story unfold," says IGN Movies' Kambole Campbell.

"A fun, but forgettable Forger family flight of fancy that's enjoyable on its own terms," writes Indiewire's David Opie, as San Jose Mercury News' Randy Myers describes the flick as "breezy fun with superior animation."

But Why Tho? critic Kate Sánchez looks to be a huge fan, writing: "While Spy x Family Season 2 felt too derivative of the first season, the feature film has reinvigorated my love of the Forger family. Spy x Family Code White gets five Stella stars..."

Culture Mix's Carla Hay was more mixed on the feature-length outing, however, claiming the movie is "neither awful nor spectacular". She continued: "Spy x Family Code: White has enough unique whimsy to not be completely maudlin. Fans of the manga and anime series should enjoy this spinoff film, which has a predictable but entertaining story."

Spy x Family Code: White lands in US cinemas on April 19, before reaching big screens in the UK a week later. For more, check out some of the best anime you should be watching right now.