This Netflix animated series has been canceled for the second time in six months, but its creator offers a season 2 tease and a message of hope: "This is not the end"

Scavengers Reign, the animated series which found a new home on Netflix after being canceled by Max earlier this year, will "not be renewed" for a second season.

The news comes from co-creator Joseph Bennett, who revealed the update on Instagram.

"As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season," Bennett wrote. "I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they’ve been such champions for the show, and I don’t want to leave everyone hanging."

Scavengers Reign centered on a group of survivors on the planet Vesta, including Demeter crew members Ursula (Sunita Mani), Sam (Bob Stephenson), Azi (Wunmi Mosaku), and Levi (Alia Shawkat). It premiered on Max last October, but was canceled by the streamer before being picked up by Netflix – who seemingly have no plans to continue the show. The first season remains on both Max and Netflix as of writing.

Bennett went on to thank those involved in the project, including co-creator Charles Huettner, executive producer Chris Prynoski, the writers, directors, and studio teams at Titmouse and Green Street.

The co-creator also offered up a glimpse at a second season with an in-house teaser showcasing some of the scenes that fans will now miss out on.

That proof of concept also comes packaged with a message of hope from Bennett. "But this is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season," he wrote.s

The news comes after a wave of cancelations in 2024. Netflix alone have said goodbye to Kaos and Dead Boy Detectives (among several others) this year. Meanwhile, the likes of Tokyo Vice, Our Flag Means Death, Time Bandits, My Lady Jane, and Chucky have all met their end in the past 12 months.

