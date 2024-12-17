Secret Level will keep adapting games like Armored Core and Pac-Man as Amazon's Prime Video renews for season 2
Secret Level is coming back for more
Secret Level – Deadpool director Tim Miller's animated video game anthology series – is getting renewed for season two on Amazon's Prime Video streamer.
Its season one premiere on December 10 was momentous to Prime Video, Deadline reports, since the show overshadowed similar recent releases like season three of Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina. At the moment, Secret Level is Prime's biggest new animated series launch. It's perhaps achieved this status by appealing to a wide range of gamers with its 15-ish minute adaptations of disparate games like Armored Core, Pac-Man, and Unreal Tournament, though Secret Level is more successful in some of its attempts than in others.
"You'd think, as a nerd, I'm going to understand what all the other nerds want," Miller told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "That's not always the case, but that's the intention."
We found Secret Level to be unbalanced overall, though its best episodes indicate an impressive, deep-brain understanding of what makes video games fascinating without trying to be one.
"I feel this way about virtually anything I adapt, which is there's a reason that people love these games, or a story, or a book, or anything else you might adapt," Miller said. "I've talked to writers sometimes, and they'll literally say [that they dislike their source material] out loud. And I'm like, 'Well, why the fuck did you take the job?'"
Secret Level does not yet have a season two release date, though its second batch of episodes releases today on Prime.
Secret Level's Pac-Man episode had one big request from developers: "We would like the audiences to wonder, 'What the f*ck did they do to Pac-Man?'"
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.