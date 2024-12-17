Secret Level will keep adapting games like Armored Core and Pac-Man as Amazon's Prime Video renews for season 2

Secret Level – Deadpool director Tim Miller's animated video game anthology series – is getting renewed for season two on Amazon's Prime Video streamer.

Its season one premiere on December 10 was momentous to Prime Video, Deadline reports , since the show overshadowed similar recent releases like season three of Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina . At the moment, Secret Level is Prime's biggest new animated series launch. It's perhaps achieved this status by appealing to a wide range of gamers with its 15-ish minute adaptations of disparate games like Armored Core, Pac-Man, and Unreal Tournament, though Secret Level is more successful in some of its attempts than in others.

"You'd think, as a nerd, I'm going to understand what all the other nerds want," Miller told Rolling Stone earlier this year . "That's not always the case, but that's the intention."

We found Secret Level to be unbalanced overall , though its best episodes indicate an impressive, deep-brain understanding of what makes video games fascinating without trying to be one.

"I feel this way about virtually anything I adapt, which is there's a reason that people love these games, or a story, or a book, or anything else you might adapt," Miller said. "I've talked to writers sometimes, and they'll literally say [that they dislike their source material] out loud. And I'm like, 'Well, why the fuck did you take the job?'"

Secret Level does not yet have a season two release date, though its second batch of episodes releases today on Prime.

Secret Level's Pac-Man episode had one big request from developers: "We would like the audiences to wonder, 'What the f*ck did they do to Pac-Man?'"