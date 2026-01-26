One Yoshi moment in the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie teaser has fans questioning canon: "I hope someone was fired for that blunder"

Yoshi might be eating things he shouldn't be

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
The latest teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features one major flaw: Yoshi swallows a Chain Chomp.

"Canonically, Yoshi cannot eat a Chain Chomp," someone on Reddit pointed out. "I hope someone was fired for that blunder."

Other fans were loving the relationship between Toad and Yoshi introduced in the teaser, which seems off to a somewhat rocky start. "It’s giving Puss and Donkey from Shrek 2," someone else wrote. "Toad’s not gonna like Yoshi but by the end of the movie we’re gonna get a dramatic scene of Toad riding into the final battle on Yoshi."

"I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer – Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

