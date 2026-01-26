One Yoshi moment in the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie teaser has fans questioning canon: "I hope someone was fired for that blunder"

The latest teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features one major flaw: Yoshi swallows a Chain Chomp.

"Canonically, Yoshi cannot eat a Chain Chomp," someone on Reddit pointed out. "I hope someone was fired for that blunder."

The Chain Chomps, AKA black metal balls with sharp white teeth, are part of Bowser's army and appear in several Yoshi games, including Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, so they're a foe he's familiar with. However, although Yoshi can stick out his tongue and eat many of the enemies he comes across, Chain Chomps aren't one of them.

Other fans were loving the relationship between Toad and Yoshi introduced in the teaser, which seems off to a somewhat rocky start. "It’s giving Puss and Donkey from Shrek 2," someone else wrote. "Toad’s not gonna like Yoshi but by the end of the movie we’re gonna get a dramatic scene of Toad riding into the final battle on Yoshi."

As well as Yoshi, it looks like we can expect some other new characters to make an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. "Oh, yes, there are," Mario voice actor Chris Pratt told GamesRadar+ when asked if there were any new characters he was looking forward to seeing in the sequel.

"I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer – Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 3. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other upcoming video game movies in 2026 and beyond.