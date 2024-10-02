New trailer for Amazon's video game TV show proves it's going to be a love letter to some forgotten classics

Secret Level - Unreal Tournament Teaser Trailer | Unreal Fest 2024 - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for Amazon's upcoming Secret Level video game anthology shines the light on Unreal Tournament, and it's given us a pang of PC shooter nostalgia.

As unveiled by IGN as part of 2024's Unreal Fest, the trailer – which you can see above – kicks off with a pitch-perfect (and massively souped-up) recreation of 1999's Unreal Tournament intro, complete with a voiceover outlining the premise of the arena shooter: the New Earth Government has greenlit anything-goes deathmatches.

Here, it's recreated as a sweeping neon-lit cityscape, complete with baying crowds, frayed tempers, and a mega-stadium in which to hold the action. It's only the Unreal Tournament intro, but it's enough to get us to dust off our mouse and keyboards and dive into the iconic Facing Worlds map.

The rest of the trailer presents a sizzle reel of the remaining 14 games that are part of Secret Level, which is created by Love, Death and Robots' Tim Miller and his Blur Studio.

Secret Level, set for release on Prime Video this December, is presenting a wide range of titles – modern and classic alike – in its anthology. The confirmed names so far include Armored Core, (the ill-fated) Concord, Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man, Pac-Man, PlayStation, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, and Warhammer 40,000 – just in time to capitalize on Space Marine 2 fever.

Secret Level releases on December 10. For more, check out our picks for the best Prime Video shows and best Prime Video movies. Then dive into our schedules of upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games.