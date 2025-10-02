KPop Demon Hunters star reveals a "very personal" Rumi song was cut from the Netflix movie: "It was powerful and something that I love to sing"

KPop Demon Hunters star EJAE, who provides the singing voice for Huntr/x leader Rumi, has revealed that one ballad didn't make the cut in the Netflix movie – though she hopes it can find its way into a sequel.

When asked by Collider whether there were any songs she either wished made the original release or were being filed away for a sequel, EJAE replied, "I think there was a song that was very personal to Rumi, and it's like her breaking down."

EJAE added, "It was a strong, ballad sort of song; dark but still powerful, it had a little bit of sorrow to it. It was powerful and that was something that I love to sing. But, who knows, maybe in the next one?"

Despite the unnamed song being left on the cutting room floor, there are still wall-to-wall bangers in KPop Demon Hunters, with several almost certainly making their way onto our Spotify Wrapped come December.

Its signature hit, 'Golden', even remains at the top of the Billboard charts, a position it has held for five weeks straight.

It should come as little surprise, then, that KPop Demon Hunters is the most successful Netflix release of all time, clocking in at 325.1 million views in its first 91 days.

Don't worry, there's plenty more on the way: A KPop Demon Hunters sequel is in the works, while a short film – potentially a prequel – is seemingly happening too.

