When is Borderlands coming to streaming? A look ahead to a potential digital and streaming release date

The Borderlands movie may have been announced during a time where cinema releases were dropping day-and-date on streaming, but that’s no longer the case. Confusing matters slightly, Borderlands isn’t obviously attached to a big streaming service – think Netflix or Disney Plus – and its future outside of the cinema remains unclear.

Still, we’ve done some digging to help you avoid the claptrap... Below, you’ll find our prediction on when Borderlands will release on streaming and digital, including which platform it might end up on.

When is Borderlands releasing on streaming?

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Unlike other major releases this year, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when Borderlands will release on streaming.

For one thing, there’s no obvious streaming home for it to end up on as it’s being distributed by Lionsgate. Also, any potential rush to streaming and digital storefronts will be dependent on how the video game adaptation performs at the box office.

Using The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as a guide does help, however – especially both are films attached to IP, distributed by Lionsgate, and come with a $100 million budget.

The Hunger Games prequel took six months to head to streaming. There, it went to STARZ in the US and Prime Video in the UK. A digital release was much sooner, with it being made available to rent and buy from the likes of Apple six weeks after its premiere date.

If that’s the case again – though tempered in case of a less-than-stellar box office – we predict Borderlands will be available to rent and buy on digital storefronts in late September/early October.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

As for streaming, Borderlands could be heading to STARZ and Prime Video in the US and UK respectively by December 2024, though we expect an early 2025 release is more realistic. We’ll update this as soon as we have an official announcement.

A little further out – potentially in late 2025 and early 2026 – we anticipate Borderlands to also be streaming on Peacock. That’s due to a ‘Pay 2’ exclusivity window signed in 2022 between Lionsgate and the streaming platform, which appears to still be in effect (via TheWrap ). That allows films to join Peacock around 18 months to two years after its cinematic release.

Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jamie Lee Curtis, is out in cinemas on August 8 in the UK and August 9 in the US. For more, check out the upcoming movies and upcoming video game movies that are heading your way very soon.