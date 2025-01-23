Almost 10 years later, the first look at a sequel to a fan-favorite Ben Affleck action movie has arrived

It might have been almost 10 years since The Accountant was released, but the first look at the long-awaited sequel is finally here.

In the new picture, which you can see below, we see Ben Affleck's Christian Wolff face to face with his brother Brax, played by Jon Bernthal.

First look at ‘THE ACCOUNTANT 2’In theaters on April 25. pic.twitter.com/XIZ2sqjE5zJanuary 22, 2025

The official synopsis for The Accountant 2 is as follows: "Christian Wolff is brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins. To solve the murder, Wolff must recruit the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal)."

The first Accountant movie was released in 2016 and received mixed reviews, but was more warmly received by audiences. It grossed over $155 million worldwide. The plot revolves around Affleck's Christian, who works to legitimize the finances of criminal organizations around the world (and he's also pretty handy with a gun).

Affleck is also onboard The Accountant 2 as a producer, along with Matt Damon. Gavin O'Connor returns to direct, while the rest of the cast includes J.K. Simmons, Allison Robertson, and Daniella Pineda.

Bernthal, meanwhile, will soon be seen in Daredevil: Born Again, returning as the Punisher, and he has also recently been cast in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (though his role in that film is unknown for now).

The Accountant 2 is set to premiere at SXSW Film Festival this March 8. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies and movie release dates to get planning your theater trips.