Elden Ring has become the fastest-selling multiplatform Japanese game of all time

Elden Ring has sold 17.5 million units as of September 2022, making it the fastest-selling multiplatform Japanese game of all time.

As pointed out by The Game Spoof (opens in new tab), in publisher Bandai Namco's Financial Results Briefing (opens in new tab), the company reveals that FromSoftware's Elden Ring had sold a total of 17.5 million units worldwide by the end of September 2022. According to the original story, this makes the action RPG the fastest-selling multiplatform Japanese game of all time.

Based on data for the first three quarters since release, The Game Spoof places Elden Ring (17.5 million copies) in third place behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons (26.04 million copies) and Pokemon Sword and Shield (18.22 million copies). The only non-Nintendo title in the list also sits above New Super Mario Bros. Wii (15.81 million copies) and Pokemon Sun & Moon (15.67 million copies).

This year really has been Elden Ring's year. After launching in February 2022, the RPG very quickly became FromSoftware's best-selling game ever just three months after launch. By August, Elden Ring had sold 16 million copies worldwide but sadly, this wasn't enough to beat Splatoon 3 which recently beat Elden Ring to becoming Japan's best-selling game of 2022 .

In other news, the nominations for this year's The Game Awards were revealed yesterday and Elden Ring makes an appearance in seven of the 31 categories, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction. Even more interestingly, Elden Ring is up against a number of big hitters that also came out this year for Game of the Year. This includes God of War Ragnarok , Horizon Forbidden West , and perhaps most surprisingly Xenoblade Chronicles 3 .