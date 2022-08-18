Elden Ring has sold over 16 million copies worldwide

Total sales of Elden Ring now stand at 16.6 million.

Since Elden Ring's launch in February, players have been venturing to the Lands Between in record numbers. FromSoftware's latest has attracted not just fans of the Souls series but also those who haven't delved into any of the developer's previous offerings. Unsurprisingly, Elden Ring has quickly become FromSoftware's best-selling game ever, and it quite deservedly continues to enjoy immense popularity with players, resulting in some pretty impressive figures for Bandai Namco's latest earnings report.

As spotted by Gamebiz (opens in new tab), according to the report for the 3 months ended June 2022, Elden Ring has now sold a staggering 16.6 million units. Taking into account the figures from Bandai Namco's previous earnings call, the action RPG has shifted an impressive 3.2 million copies in three months. Despite not releasing any major new titles, Bandai Namco actually performed better during this quarter, thanks to Elden Ring. Game sales accounted for 40.5 billion yen, an increase of 54.5% compared to the same period last year.

To put Elden Ring's sales figues into context, the Dark Souls series has amassed lifetime sales on 27 million, while Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware's stab at a samurai-style adventure, has sold a total of five million copies as of July 2020.

Although not quite as brutal as Dark Souls, Elden Ring is no walk in the park. Still, fans are finding new and exciting ways to up the ante even more. For instance, one streamer recently triumphed over Malenia, one of the game's fiercest foes, using a level one character and only one hand. That's one player who definitely doesn't need the aid of the infamous Let Me Solo Her to show the Blade of Miquella who's boss.

There are lots of great new adventures to be had when you've conquered the Lands Between; check them out in our guide to the best games 2022.