JRPG fans wig out as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 goes up against Elden Ring for The Game Awards' GOTY award

The Game Awards' 2022 nominations list is here, and it's crowded with the year's most talked about triple-A titles, including Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West - but the year's dark horse nomination for Game of the Year is one meaty JRPG, as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has officially been nominated for The Game Awards' Game of the Year.

Elden Ring, unsurprisingly, is a likely shoe-in for the award, although God of War Ragnarok is a very strong challenger. Horizon Forbidden West is another solid contender that we're not at all surprised to see on the list of GOTY nominations. But the fact that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 not only notched a nomination for GOTY but is also in the running for several other awards (opens in new tab), including Best Score and Best RPG, is inciting a rallying cry from the impassioned JRPG community. Just look at all these anime profile pictures absolutely losing it:

I WAS FUCKING JOKING??? XENOBLADE 3 GOT NOMINATED FOR GAME OF THE YEAR?? I WAS JOKINGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/H49PiDkZfSNovember 14, 2022 See more

Holy shit can't believe Xenoblade 3 is gonna win game of the year pic.twitter.com/w8zpHLy69GNovember 14, 2022 See more

XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 3 NOMINATED FOR GAME OF THE YEAR.GEOFF KEIGHLEY REDEMPTION ARC?🤨November 14, 2022 See more

FOR EVERYONE WHO SAID IT WOULDN’T HAPPEN NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS.XENOBLADE 3 NOMINATED FORGAME OF THE YEARBEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACKBEST JRPGWE HAVE WON pic.twitter.com/lBOis9wth3November 14, 2022 See more

XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 3 GOTY IM SHAKING pic.twitter.com/dvZWTBfx5RNovember 14, 2022 See more

Out of respect for transparency, I'm among the many chuffed to see a true-blue JRPG - complete with a melodramatic mecha anime storyline and an irresponsibly cluttered UI - go up against behemoths like Elden Ring and God of War. Do I have the gall to predict it'll win GOTY? Probably not, but hey, it's an honor just to be nominated.

The Game Awards 2022 is a live event streaming from LA on December 8. Head here (opens in new tab) to see the full list of nominations and vote for your favorite.

Looking ahead, here are some new games of 2022 to add to your wishlist now.