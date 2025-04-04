Dan Da Dan and Solo Leveling lead the list of Anime of the Year nominees in the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Delicious in Dungeon, and more are also nominated
The nominees for the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards are here, with six blockbuster series leading the pack for the Anime of the Year trophy, including several nominees that should surprise no one.
The six nominees for Anime of the Year include Dan Da Dan, Solo Leveling, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Delicious in Dungeon, Kaiju No. 8, and The Apothecary Diaries. Each of these mega-popular series is also nominated for numerous other categories across Crunchyroll's expansive awards, which cover nearly every aspect of the medium including voice acting, writing, music, animation, and even the best characters.
Frieren leads the pack with 22 total nominations across all categories, followed by Dan Da Dan with 22, Delicious in Dungeon and Kaiju No. 8 tied with 16 nominations each, and Solo Leveling and The Apothecary Diaries each receiving 13 nominations.
That's just scratching the surface though, so read on for the full list of nominees for the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in all categories.
Anime of the Year
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Film of the Year
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Look Back
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
- The Colors Within
Best Original Anime
- BUCCHIGIRI?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Ninja Kamui
- Train to the End of the World
Best Continuing Series
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Season 7
- ONE PIECE
- 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- SPY × FAMILY, SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best New Series
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Opening Sequence
- Abyss - Yungblud - Kaiju No. 8
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- Fatal - GEMN - 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- LEveL - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling
- Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN
- UUUUUS! - Hiroshi Kitadani - ONE PIECE
Best Ending Sequence
- Antanante - riria. - Ranma1/2
- Burning - Hitsujibungaku - 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- KAMAKURA STYLE - BotchiBoromaru - The Elusive Samurai
- Nobody - OneRepublic - Kaiju No. 8
- request - krage - Solo Leveling
- TAIDADA - ZUTOMAYO - DAN DA DAN
Best Action
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- DAN DA DAN
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- WIND BREAKER
Best Comedy
- Delicious in Dungeon
- KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma1/2
- SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best Drama
- A Sign of Affection
- DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Isekai Anime
- KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
Best Romance
- A Sign of Affection
- Blue Box
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Slice of Life
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Mr. Villain's Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Animation
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
Best Background Art
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Character Design
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Director
- Fuga Yamashiro - DAN DA DAN
- Haruo Sotozaki - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Megumi Ishitani - ONE PIECE FAN LETTER
- Norihiro Naganuma - The Apothecary Diaries
- Yoshihiro Miyajima - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Main Character
- Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8
- Okarun - DAN DA DAN
- Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries
- Momo - DAN DA DAN
- Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling
Best Supporting Character
- Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries
- Seiko - DAN DA DAN
- Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
- Turbo Granny - DAN DA DAN
“Must Protect At All Cost” Character
- Anya Forger - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Okarun- DAN DA DAN
- Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
- Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai
- Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection
Best Anime Song
- Abyss - Yungblud - Kaiju No. 8
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- Fatal - GEMN -【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- LEveL - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling
- Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN
- The Brave - YOASOBI - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best Score
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu
- DAN DA DAN - kensuke ushio
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc - Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Evan Call
- Look Back - Haruka Nakamura
- Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano
Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance
- Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) - Brave Bang Bravern!
- Shion Wakayama (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN
Best English Voice Artist Performance
- AJ Beckles (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN
- Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Sarah Natochenny (Alya) - Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- SungWon Cho (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance
- Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Mohammed Sami (Rin) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance
- Bruna Laynes (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Celso Henrique (Sunraku) - Shangri-La Frontier Season 1
- Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Gigi Patta (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) - Kaiju No. 8
- Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance
- Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) - My Happy Marriage
- Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) - Ranma1/2
- Jorge Peña (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Sandra Villa (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best French Voice Artist Performance
- Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) - Metallic Rouge
- Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Julien Allouf (Jinshi) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2
Best German Voice Artist Performance
- Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE
- Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2
- Franciska Friede (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) - Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine
- Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance
- Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
- Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
- Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
Best Italian Voice Artist Performance
- Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) - HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back
- Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom
- Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance
- Alicia Vélez (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Desireé González (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Erika Ugalde (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
Check out the 25 best anime you should be watching in 2025.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch One Piece in order (TV shows and movies)
The Devil May Cry anime has the action I love from the games, but is able to package it with an unexpected human element that really sells it