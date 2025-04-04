Dan Da Dan and Solo Leveling lead the list of Anime of the Year nominees in the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

The nominees for the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards are here, with six blockbuster series leading the pack for the Anime of the Year trophy, including several nominees that should surprise no one.

The six nominees for Anime of the Year include Dan Da Dan, Solo Leveling, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Delicious in Dungeon, Kaiju No. 8, and The Apothecary Diaries. Each of these mega-popular series is also nominated for numerous other categories across Crunchyroll's expansive awards, which cover nearly every aspect of the medium including voice acting, writing, music, animation, and even the best characters.

Frieren leads the pack with 22 total nominations across all categories, followed by Dan Da Dan with 22, Delicious in Dungeon and Kaiju No. 8 tied with 16 nominations each, and Solo Leveling and The Apothecary Diaries each receiving 13 nominations.

That's just scratching the surface though, so read on for the full list of nominees for the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in all categories.

Anime of the Year

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Film of the Year

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Look Back

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

The Colors Within

Best Original Anime

BUCCHIGIRI?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Ninja Kamui

Train to the End of the World

Best Continuing Series

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Season 7

ONE PIECE

【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

SPY × FAMILY, SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Best New Series

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Opening Sequence

Abyss - Yungblud - Kaiju No. 8

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Fatal - GEMN - 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

LEveL - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling

Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

UUUUUS! - Hiroshi Kitadani - ONE PIECE

Best Ending Sequence

Antanante - riria. - Ranma1/2

Burning - Hitsujibungaku - 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

KAMAKURA STYLE - BotchiBoromaru - The Elusive Samurai

Nobody - OneRepublic - Kaiju No. 8

request - krage - Solo Leveling

TAIDADA - ZUTOMAYO - DAN DA DAN

Best Action

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

DAN DA DAN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

WIND BREAKER

Best Comedy

Delicious in Dungeon

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma1/2

SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Best Drama

A Sign of Affection

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Isekai Anime

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Suicide Squad ISEKAI

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Best Romance

A Sign of Affection

Blue Box

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Best Slice of Life

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Mr. Villain's Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Best Animation

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Best Background Art

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Director

Fuga Yamashiro - DAN DA DAN

Haruo Sotozaki - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Megumi Ishitani - ONE PIECE FAN LETTER

Norihiro Naganuma - The Apothecary Diaries

Yoshihiro Miyajima - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Main Character

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8

Okarun - DAN DA DAN

Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries

Momo - DAN DA DAN

Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

Best Supporting Character

Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries

Seiko - DAN DA DAN

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Turbo Granny - DAN DA DAN

“Must Protect At All Cost” Character

Anya Forger - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Okarun- DAN DA DAN

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai

Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection

Best Anime Song

Abyss - Yungblud - Kaiju No. 8

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Fatal - GEMN -【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

LEveL - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling

Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

The Brave - YOASOBI - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Score

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu

DAN DA DAN - kensuke ushio

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc - Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Evan Call

Look Back - Haruka Nakamura

Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano

Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance

Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) - Brave Bang Bravern!

Shion Wakayama (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN

Best English Voice Artist Performance

AJ Beckles (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN

Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Sarah Natochenny (Alya) - Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

SungWon Cho (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance

Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Mohammed Sami (Rin) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance

Bruna Laynes (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Celso Henrique (Sunraku) - Shangri-La Frontier Season 1

Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Gigi Patta (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) - Kaiju No. 8

Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance

Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) - My Happy Marriage

Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) - Ranma1/2

Jorge Peña (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon

Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Sandra Villa (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best French Voice Artist Performance

Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) - Metallic Rouge

Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

Julien Allouf (Jinshi) - The Apothecary Diaries

Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2

Best German Voice Artist Performance

Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE

Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2

Franciska Friede (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) - Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine

Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance

Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Best Italian Voice Artist Performance

Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) - HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries

Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back

Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom

Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance

Alicia Vélez (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

Desireé González (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Erika Ugalde (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

