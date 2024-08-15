The manga-turned-Netflix anime Delicious in Dungeon is beloved for many reasons, namely the immaculate vibes of a rag-tag party bonding over succulent-looking meals while adventuring through a perilous, D&D-style world. Don't let that fool you into assuming that manga creator Ryoko Kui cares that much for D&D or cooking, though.

Speaking to Anime News Network, Kui politely reveals she has "never played Dungeons and Dragons" after being asked about her favorite player characters. "Even the word 'TTRPG' I hadn't learned until I became an adult," she says. "But I've seen a lot about Dungeons and Dragons, so I bought the Players' Guide and some of the related novels. So I have the knowledge to some extent, but I've never really played a TTRPG myself."

If you really want an answer, though, she has played Baldur's Gate 3 and did so as a human rogue. In fact, as we previously reported, Kui digs Baldur's Gate so much she even lovingly recreated the game's characters in her own style.

As for the cooking element of Delicious in Dungeon, if you're wondering whether the manga reflects her own fondness for it, well, Senshi she is not. When asked to share a meal or recipe that's important to her, she couldn't come up with "anything special" despite giving it some thought.

"But one thing is my mother used to say, like when we make okonomiyaki, she advised me to use grated yam instead of water," she adds. "So since then, I always use yam instead of water. But honestly, I've never compared the two recipes, so I really don't know the difference, but that's what I do."

Asked in a follow-up what meals from Delicious in Dungeon appeal most and why, the answer is simply none. "Honestly, I'm a picky eater myself, so I don't think I want to eat any of them," she says with a laugh. "But while I'm drawing the manga, I'm thinking about how fun it would be to eat it if I could."

Elsewhere, Kui has some all-timer responses to other popular fan reactions and interpretations of her work. Namely, she didn't really write Laios to be autistic, and drawing Senshi in his underwear is more about his carefree nature rather than sex appeal, but it's cool if you're into it.

We are truly blessed that Delicious in Dungeon is returning for a second season on Netflix.

She may not like cooking or D&D, but Delicious in Dungeon is still one of the best manga you can read right now.