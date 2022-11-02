Early Dell Black Friday deals have landed: save big on PCs, gaming laptops and more

Dell early Black Friday deals are here, which means you can already save across laptops, PCs, monitors, and more. Launching weeks ahead of official offers, Dell is slashing prices across a range of devices and rigs, labelling its 'Sneak Peak sale' as official Black Friday pricing. From entry-level starter laptops to blindingly fast desktop PCs, there's plenty to browse here (opens in new tab).

We're seeing many stores open up their holiday sales early. Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg have all kicked off their discounts with the turn of the month, so Dell's early Black Friday deals certainly aren't without competition. That means we're seeing some excellent prices right now - perfect if you can't quite hold out for Black Friday gaming laptop deals or Black Friday gaming PC deals later in the month.

Top picks include a 12th-gen i7 configuration of the Dell G16 for just $899.99 (was $1,339.99) (opens in new tab), and the 240Hz Dell S2522HG gaming monitor for half price - now $149.99 (was $299.99) (opens in new tab). However, the real headline here lies with Dell's everyday machines. We're seeing an excellent $200 discount on an Inspiron 15, packing a massive 512GB SSD and Ryzen 5 processor for just $399.99 (was $599.99) (opens in new tab) - that's a price we rarely see on such components.

There's plenty more where that came from, we're bringing you all the early Dell Black Friday deals worth checking out just below. If you're holding out for the main event, though, we're rounding up everything you need to know about Black Friday Alienware deals as well.

Early Dell Black Friday deals available now

Dell early Black Friday laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 | $299.99 $249.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The cheapest laptop in Dell's early Black Friday deals is this Intel N4020 Inspiron 15. You're picking up an everyday browsing and streaming device here, with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Still, with $50 off the $300 MSRP, you're getting a great price.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 | $599.99 $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for something a little more powerful, this $399.99 Dell Inspiron is offering far better value. You're picking up some excellent specs for your cash here - we rarely see Ryzen 5 machines packing 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $399.99.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 | $799.99 $599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - The Inspiron 16 offers up a larger screen with the same Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD configuration as seen above. You're still saving $200 here, bringing the $799.99 MSRP on the more luxurious chassis down to $599.99.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 | $1,049.99 $849.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - You're seriously upgrading your power level here, with a 12th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD. Those are some excellent components for those who have a heavy-duty workload, and you're still saving $200 on the MSRP.



Dell early Black Friday monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Dell 25 S2522HG gaming monitor | $299.99 $149.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - This flash sale is moving fast, so we'd recommend jumping in soon to avoid missing out on a G-Sync, 240Hz gaming monitor for just $149.99. You're saving 50% on this 24.5-inch gaming screen in Dell's early Black Friday deals.



(opens in new tab) Alienware AW2521HFL gaming monitor | $349.99 $199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - You're saving $150 on this Alienware AW25 gaming monitor in Dell's early Black Friday deals - that brings the fan favorite down to just $199.99 today. Considering the 240Hz refresh rate and dual-HDMI connections, not to mention that Alienware pedigree, that's a steal.



(opens in new tab) Dell 34 curved gaming monitor | $499.99 $379.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - If you're looking for something a little larger, it's worth checking out the $120 discount on this 34-inch curved display. That brings the final price down from $500 to just $379.99 today, an excellent offer for anyone looking for a little more immersion.



(opens in new tab) Alienware 34 curved OLED gaming monitor | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If you're really looking to push the boat out, there's a small saving on this premium curved OLED display. Yes, $100 is really a drop in the ocean compared to the $1,299.99 starting price, but if you're keen to pick up your new screen as soon as possible it's still a worthwhile offer.



Dell early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell G16 RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,339.99 $899.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $440 - The most impressive part of this $899.99 Dell G16 gaming laptop is that i7-12700H processor. That said, there's still 16GB RAM (where we usually see 8GB) and that QHD+ 165Hz display to consider as well. Overall, this RTX 3050 Ti rig is punching well above its price tag in Dell's early Black Friday deals.



(opens in new tab) Alienware x14 RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,699.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - The Alienware x14 is one of the best-looking gaming laptops we've had our hands on, and this is the first time we've seen a $500 discount grace its price tag. You're getting a 12th gen i7 / RTX 3050 Ti configuration of this super skinny machine, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD baked in as well.



(opens in new tab) Dell G15 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,519.99 $1,249.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $269 - You can save $269 on this RTX 3060 Dell G15 right now, scooping up a Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $1,249.99. If you're after that Dell chassis quality and the power of an RTX 3060 GPU, this is a fantastic deal.



(opens in new tab) Alienware M15 R5 RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,449.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $950 - This one might not last long, seeing as it's a rock-bottom clearance price, but you can currently save $950 on the previous generation Alienware M15 R5. It's rare to find an RTX 3070 rig packing a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and 1TB SSD for this kind of cash, so we certainly wouldn't sleep on this one.



Dell early Black Friday gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R14 gaming PC | $1,509.99 $949.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $560 - The cheapest gaming PC in Dell's early Black Friday deals is this Ryzen 5 5600X Aurora R14. You're spending less than $1,000 here, thanks to a $560 discount, and picking up a Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC | $1,949.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $750 - If you can break past that $1,000 boundary, though, you'll find a massive $750 discount on this R13 model. You're swapping sides here, grabbing an Intel i7-12700F processor, but sticking with AMD for a Radeon 6700 XT GPU and keeping the same 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R14 gaming PC | $2,459.96 $1,899.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $559 - With a $559 discount, you're bringing this Alienware Aurora R14 comfortably below $2,000 today. This model offers up a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD all in that new chassis.



