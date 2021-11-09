Early Black Friday PS5 deals kick off at Amazon - buy two get one free on games

Amazon has launched one of the first early Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen this year: a buy two get one free sale on PS5 games that extends to some stunning new releases. You'll find the likes of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Rider's Republic, and Far Cry 6 included here, all offering excellent value if you're looking to stock up your collection with some big hitters in time for the holidays.

These PS5 deals are particularly impressive considering the number of recently launched titles on offer. Those are some blockbuster releases that wouldn't usually see discounts on their own just yet, save for Black Friday gaming deals of course. Considering you stand to pick up a whole $70 game (in the case of Call of Duty) for free, this isn't an offer to be missed.

There are some games we wouldn't recommend picking up in these early Black Friday PS5 deals, though. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is regularly on sale for between $20 and $30 but has had its price pushed up for the sale, as has Watchdogs: Legion and Immortals: Fenyx Rising. It's also worth noting that the cheapest game in your cart will be the free one - so it's potentially worth maximizing your value with a more expensive roster.

To claim, add three games to your cart and your savings (the cheapest game's value) will be applied at discount. You'll find all the games available in today's PS5 deals at Amazon just below.

Buy two get one free on PS5 games at Amazon Buy two get one free on PS5 games at Amazon

Amazon has launched its early Black Friday PS5 deals this week, with a massive selection of games included in a buy two get one free sale. There are some monster releases in here as well, like Call of Duty Vanguard, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and NBA 2K22. To claim, simply add three titles to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout, and you'll get the cheapest free.



The best games in Amazon's early Black Friday PS5 deals

There are a number of games included in these early Black Friday PS5 deals, but some stand a lot taller than others. As mentioned above, there are a few titles that actually don't offer strong value in this collection. However, you'll find all the prices that are well worth checking out just below.

More of today's best PS5 deals

If you're after another title, it's worth noting that we're seeing plenty more offers landing across the web right now. You'll find all the lowest prices on more PS5 games just below.

If you're yet to grab a console, we're taking you through all the PS5 restocks expected over the next couple of weeks. Or, for more savings, check out the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, Black Friday PS5 headset deals and Black Friday PS5 TV deals we expect to see later on in the month. Of course, we'll also be tracking all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals as well.