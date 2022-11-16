Early Black Friday AirPods deals drop latest models to new record low prices

Annual Black Friday sales are well known for offering up some of the best AirPods deals of the year, and 2022 is already shaping up to be no different. We've spotted two offers on the latest second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds today, both of which offer up record-low prices on the luxury release. In the US, you'll find these headphones available for $229 (was $249) at Amazon (opens in new tab), meanwhile, UK shoppers can score a set for £239 (was £249) at Amazon (opens in new tab) as well.

Of course, these are smaller savings. But they do represent the first major AirPods deals to hit the 2022 release. In the US we did see a brief blip down to $238 last week, but this is the first saving of any kind on UK shelves. We don't know how long these offers will last, though we could still see further savings over Black Friday. However, if you're looking to beat the crowds and don't want these buds running out of stock before you've got a chance to secure a discount, this is already an excellent offer.

Cheaper still are the second-generation AirPods. In the US, we're seeing an $89.99 sale price (opens in new tab) on these entry-level buds at Amazon (was $159.99) - a price on par with the very best of last year's Black Friday AirPods deals. While we have seen that cost dwindle down to $79 in the past, such offers are extremely competitive and tend to run off the shelves particularly quickly.

You'll find all of today's best AirPods deals just below and plenty more offers further down the page.

Today's best early Black Friday AirPods deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods second generation | $159 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $69 - While we have seen the second-generation AirPods drop to $79 in the past, that's a particularly rare offer. At $89.99 you're still scoring yourself a steal on a set of earbuds that still regularly sell at over $100. If you'd prefer to stick it out, we could see an extra $10 off over the next week, though.



(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | $249 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - We've never seen this $229 price on the new AirPods Pro before, making this $20 discount on the latest release a new record. You can pick up the top-shelf earbuds for $229 right now at Amazon, down from the original $249 MSRP.



(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | £249 £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - The latest generation AirPods Pro have just taken their first discount at Amazon. A smaller £10 price drop brings these luxury £249 buds down to £239 today - a brand new record low.



More of today's best AirPods deals

If you're after a cheaper model, or the luxurious Max headphones, you'll find plenty more AirPods deals on the shelves this week. Our price comparison technology is comparing all the latest offers and bringing you the lowest prices from across the web every half hour.

We're also going into more detail on this week's best AirPods Pro deals, but you'll find plenty of offers in Black Friday earbud deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals as well. For more choices, check out our guide to the best gaming earbuds around.