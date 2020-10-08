Early Amazon Prime Day deal: 55-inch 4K TV with Amazon Fire TV is only $299

Getting the right TV is one of the most important parts of achieving the perfect living room or bedroom setup. Too small and you spend all day squinting; too big and it looks a bit silly. Today, Amazon and Toshiba are stepping up to the plate with a double whammy: $150 off Toshiba's 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition, available exclusively to Prime customers.

You may have noticed something interesting there: Toshiba has partnered with Amazon to embed Fire TV – the plug-and-play streaming sticks – right into its TV, giving you quick and simple access to every major streaming platforms without having to connect the TV to anything besides WiFi. It also means Alexa, the smart assistant, is on hand to carry out a huge range of tasks.

Having Fire TV built-in means everything is a lot less hassle and the TV is immediately setup to stream. On top of that, Toshiba has included three HDMI ports and a USB port, letting you easily hook up other devices, like a games console or laptop.

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 | 55-inch | 4K | Fire TV Edition | Prime-exclusive deal | $449.99 $299.99 from Amazon

Amazon and Toshiba have partnered to create the perfect TV for streaming, with a stunning 4K resolution, ample 55-inch size, and Fire TV built right in, plus three HMDI ports for other devices. And it's $150 off for Prime members right now.View Deal

If you're looking to spice up your life before a comfortable winter sitting in front of the TV, Toshiba and Amazon have an answer: a 4K 55-inch TV with Fire TV built in, meaning you'll have oodles of content right when you want it.