When is E3 2023? Dates confirmed for next year's expo

ReedPop, the company now managing the Electronic Entertainment Expo, has announced the E3 2023 dates and some details on what to expect from the upcoming convention.

As far as most gaming fans are concerned, E3 2023 begins on Sunday, June 11, 2023 with "partnered digital events" that will continue to run until the end of the show on Friday, June 16. While no specific events have been announced, this rollout matches up with how the big press conferences from publishers like Microsoft and Ubisoft have been broadcast in past years.

E3 officially begins at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, June 13, starting with what ReedPop is calling E3 Business Days, which will run through Thursday, June 15. As the name suggests, this part of the event will be reserved for industry professionals, offering a chance for developers and business folks to network, while press can go hands-on with upcoming games.

A public portion of the show, called E3 Gamer Days, will be open on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16. This will take place in a separate hall from the business portion of the convention, and will offer the public a different selection of hands-on demos. A press release notes that "a dedicated theater of content, open to ticket holders, will run during these days and offer deep-dive looks at highly anticipated titles."

This will be the first E3 managed by ReedPop, the events company known for running shows like PAX, EGX, and Star Wars Celebration. The future of E3 had been uncertain in the eyes of many, even before the difficulties introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the ESA - industry association and original E3 proprietor - has remained publicly committed to keeping E3 show going.

The E3 2022 schedule got a bit weird because, well, there was no E3 this year. A number of game showcases took place in the week that E3 would normally have claimed, including the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase. Many of these events took place under the Summer Game Fest banner, and host Geoff Keighley has indicated that he wants to expand the brand's in-person offerings.

There are still plenty of new games for 2022, and you can follow that link for details on what to expect well before the next E3.