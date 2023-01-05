More details about Dwayne Johnson's DC plan revealed in new report

Dwayne Johnson's unrealized plans for the DC movie universe have been further unveiled in a new report – and, unsurprisingly, they involved Black Adam and Superman.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), Johnson directly pitched CEO David Zaslav on a multi-year plan for Black Adam and a Henry Cavill-led Superman shortly after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger closed in April. The pitch reportedly involved the two properties interweaving, setting up a Superman-versus-Black Adam showdown.

This move reportedly ruffled feathers internally, according to Variety's sources. "Dwayne went around everyone, which didn’t sit well," said one. Cavill's Superman did make a cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene, but he was out of the role again just two months later.

Black Adam, which was released in October 2022, made $391 million at the box office against a reported budget of $195 million and $40 million in reshoots. With big names attached to the project like Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, these figures were deemed a box office disappointment.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are now co-CEOs of DC Studios and big changes are afoot – the pair have a plan for the next eight to 10 years, with some of that set to be announced later this month. As well as Cavill's Superman exit, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 has also been canceled, while Jason Momoa's future as Aquaman is also uncertain.

Next up for the DCU is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which hits the big screen on March 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies on the horizon.